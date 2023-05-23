IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

IAG opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

