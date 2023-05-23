Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equitrans Midstream Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.