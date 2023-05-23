Northland Capmk Comments on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Shares of PWR opened at $170.99 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

