Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $143.93 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

