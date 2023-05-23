New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.57.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.70.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of C$272.62 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

