Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

ARIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $553.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.63. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 920,918 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after buying an additional 130,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 408,949 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.