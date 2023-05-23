Capital One Financial Weighs in on Berry Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

BRY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Berry Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Berry by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

