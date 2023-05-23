Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $24.29

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial
In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtu Financial Stock Performance
Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.21. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $26.61.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.