Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $24.29

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.21. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

