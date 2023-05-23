Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 42.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after buying an additional 122,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 107,180 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

