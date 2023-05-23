StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TAROGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TARO opened at $29.95 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

