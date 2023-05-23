StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Shares of TARO opened at $29.95 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.64.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
