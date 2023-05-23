StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TARO opened at $29.95 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.