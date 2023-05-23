StockNews.com Upgrades Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) to “Strong-Buy”

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Electromed Trading Down 0.5 %

ELMD opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.41. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

