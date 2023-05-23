Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

PEB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.