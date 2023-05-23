StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BATRK stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $39.99.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
