ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.08 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

