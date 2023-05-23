Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HY. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $892.66 million, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -94.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

