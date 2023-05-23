StockNews.com Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,360,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,207,000 after buying an additional 75,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 10.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

