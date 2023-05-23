Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $3,752,797 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

