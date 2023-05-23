Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $3,752,797 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.