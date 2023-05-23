Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Athersys Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 818,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 316,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

