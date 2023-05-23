Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

