StockNews.com Lowers S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

STBA opened at $27.70 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $736,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

