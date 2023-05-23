StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGOGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

