StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

