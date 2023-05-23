Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TUSK opened at $4.08 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193,952 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 140.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 390,548 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 53.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 177,250 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

