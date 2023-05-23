Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
ARKR stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
