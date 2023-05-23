Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.