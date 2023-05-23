ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

