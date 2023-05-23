Costco Wholesale (COST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $491.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.04 and a 200-day moving average of $492.91. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $416.67 and a one year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

