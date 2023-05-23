Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY24 guidance at $5.10-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $5.10-$5.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genesco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $372.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.93. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 294.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

