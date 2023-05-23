Baozun (BZUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $370.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.78 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Baozun by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Baozun by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 482,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Baozun by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading

