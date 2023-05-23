Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its Q1 guidance at $0.85-$0.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.50-$6.00 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average is $199.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

