Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Titan Machinery has set its FY24 guidance at $4.50-5.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $4.50-$5.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.5 %

TITN opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $795.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also

