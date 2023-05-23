Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

MOD stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.