D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $297.38 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.22%. On average, analysts expect D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $329.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.15. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
