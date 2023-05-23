D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $297.38 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.22%. On average, analysts expect D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $329.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.15. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 818.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 435,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 212,878 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

