Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Express has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$1.05–$0.85 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.80–$0.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Express Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Express has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
