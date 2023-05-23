Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Dollar Tree has set its Q1 guidance at $1.46-$1.56 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $6.30-$6.80 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $126.27 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

