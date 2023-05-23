Gold Royalty Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

GROY opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

