U-Haul (UHAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UHAL opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. U-Haul has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 1,551.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 511.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

