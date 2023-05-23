U-Haul (UHAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
U-Haul Trading Up 1.9 %
UHAL opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. U-Haul has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of U-Haul
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About U-Haul
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
