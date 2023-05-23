Sunlands Technology Group (STG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of STG opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding company, which engages in online post-secondary and professional education. It offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

