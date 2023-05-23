FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

