FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.15.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$25.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$28.05.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.