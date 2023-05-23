Analysts Offer Predictions for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$260.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.00 million.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.8 %
TSE:LB opened at C$30.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$43.32.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
