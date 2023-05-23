Analysts Offer Predictions for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$260.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.55.

TSE:LB opened at C$30.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$43.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

