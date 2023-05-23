NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.