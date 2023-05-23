Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

