Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.0 %
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.