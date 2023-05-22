ProVise Management Group LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 44,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 932,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.