Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 62,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $706,686.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,515,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $392,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $345.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $243.17 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

