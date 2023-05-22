PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $28,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $349.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

