Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 459,303 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

May 22nd, 2023

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SUGet Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,919,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,303 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Suncor Energy worth $219,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

