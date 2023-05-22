20,470 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

