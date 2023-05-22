Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.61 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.