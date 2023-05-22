Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,164 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $887,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $85.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

