PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $35,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.29 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

